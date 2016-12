DeShone Kizer named Irish MVP

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame handed out the annual team awards Friday night. Here's a rundown:

Most Valuable Player: DeShone Kizer

Offensive Player of the Year: Equanimeous St. Brown

Defensive Player of the Year: James Onwualu

Special Teams Player of the Year: Scott Daly

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Quenton Nelson

Pietrosante Award for most inspirational player: Cole Luke

Moose Krause Lineman of the Year: Isaac Rochell

Irish Around the Bend Award for community service: Tyler Newsome

Father Lange Iron Cross Award for best work in the weight room: Mark Harrell

Newcomer of the Year on offense: Alex Bars

Newcomer of the Year on defense: Nyles Morgan

Rockne Student-Athlete Award: Drue Tranquill

Next Man In Award: Greer Martini

Offensive Scout Player of the Year: Ben Suttman

Defensive Scout Player of the Year: Jonathan Jones