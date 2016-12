Devin Butler transferring to Syracuse

Cornerback Devin Butler announced Thursday he's leaving Notre Dame and transferring to Syracuse. In a message posted to his Twitter account, Butler said he will graduate this month and be eligible to play his senior season in 2017.

"My ND coaches, former/current teammates, and fans all showed me what it meant to really become a family and I will never forget that," Butler wrote. "Now I'm just focusing (on) my next step in life and I'm ready to make the most out of this opportunity!!"

Butler, who played three seasons with the Irish, would have been the team's No. 3 corner in 2016 but spent the whole season on suspension as his legal situation played out. In October, Butler pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement, a charge that stemmed from a summer incident near Notre Dame's campus.