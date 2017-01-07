February 12, 2017 7:38 PM
Former Michigan receiver to join Notre Dame
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
Former Michigan wide receiver Freddy Canteen is joining Notre Dame, he announced on social media. Canteen wrote on Instagram that he will graduate from Michigan in May and thus be immediately eligible to play for the Irish.
Canteen was not on the Wolverines' roster in 2016 but played in 11 games for them in 2014 and five in 2015. He finished his Michigan career with six catches before undergoing shoulder surgery.
It appears that Canteen would have two seasons of eligibility remaining.