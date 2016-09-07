Halftime thoughts: Michigan State 15, Notre Dame 7

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame has not had as many opportunities offensively, with its five significant drives (we're putting aside the final series of the half in which the Irish tried a Hail Mary that was tantalizingly close to being snared by Chase Claypool) resulting in one touchdown, three punts and a turnover.

The one time the Irish were in the red zone, DeShone Kizer ran for a 14-yard score that made it 7-0 after the first quarter. But No. 12 Michigan State dominated the second quarter and possessed the ball for 18 minutes out of the 30-minute half.

Tyler O'Connor has looked comfortable and sharp at almost all times, with Michigan State's quarterback being a defining factor. The first-year senior starter has completed 12 of 16 throws for 161 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

With 9:30 left in the half, Donnie Corley, a freshman wide receiver, just flat-out won a jump ball situation against Cole Luke, Notre Dame's No. 1 corner. Luke had his hands on it, but Corley wrestled it away, and his 38-yard TD was followed by a gutsy trick play. Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio had Matt Macksood, a wideout, take a direct snap on the extra point, and Macksood threw to Josiah Price, a tight end by trade, for the two-point conversion that gave the Spartans an 8-7 lead.

Corley's catch came one play after Notre Dame committed a costly special-teams gaffe. A punt bounced and hit the foot of Miles Boykin, who was running downfield to block for returner C.J. Sanders. Collin Caflisch recovered the ball, and Kelly and special-teams coordinator Scott Booker were seen berating Boykin on the sideline.

On the first play from scrimmage after Corley's score, Kizer found C.J. Sanders for a gain of 19. But Jon Reschke, a linebacker, punched the ball out beautifully at the end of Sanders' run. Safety Montae Nicholson recovered.

Later, Michigan State took over with 5:06 remaining in the half, and an 11-play, 92-yard drive was capped by O'Connor's shovel toss to receiver R.J. Shelton, who sprinted around the right side and into the end zone on first-and-goal from the 10.

One fascinating aspect of the game has been how Notre Dame has gone away from fill-in starter Nick Coleman, who was beaten for an early 33-yard reception by Monty Madaris. Freshman Julian Love is now working as the corner opposite Luke in the base defense, with Coleman still coming onto the field in nickel packages.

The Spartans get the ball to start the second half, as they had won the opening coin toss and deferred their choice.