Halftime thoughts: Notre Dame 25, Nevada 0

SOUTH BEND — Starting cornerback Shaun Crawford was helped off the field in the first quarter with an injury to his left foot, and NBC reported the Notre Dame freshman suffered a torn Achilles tendon. Crawford redshirted the 2015 season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during training camp.

Crawford broke up a deep pass intended for Victor Gonzalez and was helped to the sideline where teammates' reactions reflected an initial belief the injury was serious. Crawford was later seen walking with the aid of crutches and with his left foot in a compression boot.

The Irish are already thin at corner, with likely No. 3 option Devin Butler out until October because of his own foot injury. Also, top backup Nick Watkins has an arm injury.

Crawford's injury overshadowed the first half of the game against Nevada, but here are some more thoughts at intermission:

Early malaise: Call it a hangover from their opening-game loss, call it sloppiness, call it a lack of discipline, but the Irish were not sharp in any phase of the game in the first quarter, which ended in a scoreless tie. Durham Smythe committed a 15-yard penalty for offensive pass interference that derailed Notre Dame's first series, one of seven penalties marched off against the Irish in the half. Those penalties added up to 74 yards of field position.

Kizer in command: Although he badly underthrew a deep ball intended for Kevin Stepherson and ended up being intercepted in the second quarter, DeShone Kizer otherwise enjoyed a nice half. He's gone 13 of 16 for 144 yards and two touchdowns, again showing a nice chemistry with Equanimeous St. Brown, who five catches for 80 yards.

Don't see that every day: After Justin Yoon missed a point after, keeping it 9-0, Nevada kick returner Ahki Muhammad committed a blunder of epic proportions. He caught the ball in the end zone, brought it out a yard or so, then seeing the coverage team bearing down tried to step back into the end zone and take a knee. Officials ruled the play a safety for an 11-0 Irish lead.

Slippery Sanders: C.J. Sanders has four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown as well as a 24-yard punt return. In space, he continues to show the quickness and vision necessary to weave past and around defenders.