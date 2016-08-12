Hunter adjusting to life as Irish's No. 1 wideout

SOUTH BEND — Torii Hunter Jr. had no problem understanding what the departures of Will Fuller and Chris Brown meant for his role as the top wide receiver in Notre Dame's offense.

"I definitely need to be able to make plays when we need them and be a spark for our offense," Hunter said. "If our offense is kind of stale, I need to go out there and make a play. I'm willing to be the guy to be counted on to do that."

But entering his junior season, Hunter is also supposed to be the guy who takes ownership of a young receiving corps. That's not always easy, saying what needs to be said, because sometimes teammates don't want to hear it, and it's not Hunter's natural state.

"I have to accept that leadership role and becoming one of the more vocal guys on the offensive side of the ball," Hunter said. "I've been trying to do that, and it's definitely tough because it's not who I am initially, so I kind of have to force myself to be more vocal and pull guys aside to try to correct them or drill them a little bit if they're slacking. Just trying to get them to learn the offense. It's definitely been a major role change for me, being more of a leader on this team."

Corey Robinson, who ended his playing career this spring due to concussions, is no longer out there catching passes alongside Hunter. But the president of Notre Dame's student body is still at Hunter's side off the field as a student assistant, and Robinson has helped give Hunter an idea of how to make his leadership presence felt.

"It's definitely helped," Hunter said. "I don't know how effective I could be if Corey wasn't there because he stays on the other side of the ball, and it's harder for me to go over there and talk to people because I already have three guys on my position (split-end).

"He definitely helps out a lot. He knows what I know, and he can send that information to the younger guys. He helps them out a lot and is always running around trying to get people lined up, so I'm very grateful that he's able to stick around."

Hunter, who caught 28 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns last season, said this inexperienced, new-look receiving corps can be a "force" if it becomes consistent.

"We definitely need to grow, mentally and physically," Hunter said. "We just have a lot of young guys, so we need to attack every day with a growth mindset and just get better every day. It's definitely tough."