Hunter leaving Irish to play pro baseball

Torii Hunter Jr. is leaving Notre Dame to play professional baseball, the wide receiver announced today in a statement posted to his Twitter account.

"After long consideration and prayer, I've decided not to pursue a fifth year at the University of Notre Dame but rather follow a dream of playing professional baseball with the Los Angeles Angels," Hunter wrote. "I want to say thank you to my coaches, teammates, professors, classmates and fans for all the support throughout my career."

The Angels signed Hunter, a 23rd-round draft pick and the son of a former major leaguer, in June. Hunter had joined Notre Dame's baseball team in the spring of 2015 while continuing to play football.

Hunter arrived in South Bend in 2013 and redshirted, then caught 73 passes over his three seasons with the Irish. He became a starter despite battling several different injuries.

Without Hunter in the mix, Equanimeous St. Brown and Kevin Stepherson are in line to be Notre Dame's starting duo in 2017.