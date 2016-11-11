Irish, Trojans headed in opposite directions

This crossroads season might signal a sea change in a rivalry that dates back to 1926.

As Southern California’s ship has found a rudder, Notre Dame is back to being adrift.

Come Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Irish (4-7) will be playing for nothing more than pride.

Their biggest rival, on the other hand, is arguably the hottest team in the country, aside from Alabama, and still retains slim hope of making the College Football Playoff.

Quite a turn of events.

Entering 2016, the Irish had engineered a reversal of rivalry fortunes by winning three of the past four games with USC.

More importantly, Notre Dame looked like a stabilizing program under coach Brian Kelly and made a CFP run in 2015, while the Trojans stayed in their malaise since losing coach Pete Carroll to the NFL.

Remember those bad hires?

Lane Kiffin, canned in the fall of 2013. Steve Sarkisian, a leave of absence six days prior to last year’s 41-31 defeat at Notre Dame Stadium, a leave from which he never returned.

And the Trojans’ negative momentum persisted this year.

It’s easy to forget now, but they were 1-3 at one point, and Clay Helton – elevated from interim to full-time coach late last year – sat on a hot seat.

Then, an amazing revival.

By benching junior Max Browne, Helton found USC’s quarterback of the present and future in Sam Darnold, who’s thrown 22 touchdown passes and seven interceptions as the starter. He’s just a freshman.

And the Trojans (8-3) have improved defensively. They are allowing an average of just 17.4 points per game during their seven-game win streak.

“Our defense yet again did a tremendous job stopping the run (in last week’s 36-14 win over UCLA),” Helton said. “It goes back to what we’ve been saying with spread offenses is not allowing the ball to get outside in the run game.”

As Helton has gone from doubted hire to legitimized coach, optimism is high USC is headed in the right direction.

Skepticism is what is now high for the Irish relative to the matter of program trajectory.

In the series with USC, the Golden Domers lead, 46-36-5, but they know a swing in favor of the Men of Troy can occur.

After Bob Davie coached the Irish to a win over USC in 2001, they lost eight straight in the series, bleeding Kelly has mercifully been able to stop.

The fear is a reopening of that wound, that another gap will separate Notre Dame from USC, that the Irish would have more catching up to do after at last thinking they’d caught up.

Helton doesn’t see the Irish losing the upper hand, even as No. 12 USC stands as a 16-point favorite for the teams’ regular-season finale Saturday.

“Record is not the same as their personnel,” Helton said. “Very talented personnel. I’ve always considered (Kelly) one of the more brilliant offensive minds. They have lost some close games over and over this year. But I know they’re going to come here charged up with it being a rivalry game.”

The Irish suffered another dose of embarrassment when the NCAA this week vacated wins from 2012 and 2013.

Asked Tuesday to state his message to recruits, however, Kelly defended the program’s current direction.

“You’re here to be challenged both in the classroom and out on the field,” he said. “We’re here to win championships and here to get our degree at Notre Dame.

“We've had a subpar season, but that's going to just be a hiccup, and you'll be part of a championship program when you come to Notre Dame.”

cgoff@jg.net