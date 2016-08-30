Irish CB Watkins may miss season

Notre Dame backup cornerback Nick Watkins, who has missed the first two games of the season, may not be able to play at all this year. Irish coach Brian Kelly said Watkins, who appeared in 12 games last year as a sophomore, will undergo an X-ray next week to determine the progress of an arm procedure designed to stimulate bone growth.

"And then (the X-ray) will determine where we are relative to being able to play this year or not,” Kelly said Sunday. “Yeah, we're at that point where I want to make sure, with a non-union fracture and the procedure done on Nick, we see growth there that will allow us to believe he can come back in the next few weeks, or we'll use this as a medical redshirt year for him.”

There was better news on starting receiver Torii Hunter Jr. He missed Saturday's win over Nevada in Notre Dame's home opener but is scheduled to go through a full practice Tuesday.

“He is in the last step of what we call our (concussion) protocol, which is a controlled practice setting,” Kelly said.