Irish D-coordinator search gaining steam

One main name has emerged in Notre Dame's search for Brian VanGorder's successor.

The Irish are expected to interview Wake Forest defensive coordinator Mike Elko, according to Fox Sports, and Rivals.com reported early Tuesday morning that Elko is under such serious consideration that contract terms have been discussed.

Notre Dame fired VanGorder four weeks into a 4-8 season and played out the remainder of the year with defensive analyst Greg Hudson serving as interim coordinator. However, linebackers coach Mike Elston is a more logical in-house candidate for the job.

It's unclear whether Irish coach Brian Kelly will interview candidates into next week, or whether he plans to make a decision soon.