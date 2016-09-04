Irish O-line still in process of jelling

SOUTH BEND — When left tackle Mike McGlinchey thinks back to last season, he realizes it was a pretty good one for Notre Dame's offensive line.

"A real solid year," he said.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Nick Martin were early round NFL draft picks in April after anchoring a unit that opened wide running lanes and protected the Irish quarterbacks for an offense that averaged 34.8 points in the regular season.

But this year, the mix is quite different with McGlinchey switching over from right tackle to replace Stanley, Sam Mustipher taking over at center and new starters at right tackle (Alex Bars) and right guard (Colin McGovern).

As No. 18 Notre Dame (1-1) prepares to face No. 12 Michigan State (1-0) on Saturday night, Irish coach Brian Kelly said the offensive line is still jelling.

"Offensive line coming together, there is a lot of combination, right?" Kelly said. "So the center has to be working with one of the guards, so that combination requires the center to be involved in a lot of things. It's sometimes getting the right play. There were two or three instances where we were in the wrong play and it couldn't be blocked effectively."

Kelly acknowledged fans will sometimes ask what's wrong with the blocking when they see something bad happen.

"Is it some of it has to do with getting in the right plays?" Kelly said. "Some of it is combination work that we need to continue to work on, and that is two guys working together, because individually they're pretty good and know their assignments. It's when to come off a block, when to stay on something and that's where it will continue to get better."

It's sort of a new era for Notre Dame's offensive line. In the group's meeting room, this is the first time since 2008 that Martin or his brother, Zack Martin, have not been in the room. Zack plays in the NFL, as well, starring for the Dallas Cowboys.

"We're going to be OK without the Martins, though it does stink without them," McGlinchey said. "We miss them every day. But I think we're going to be alright."