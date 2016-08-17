Irish fall to Longhorns in double OT classic

On a Labor Day weekend stacked with intriguing college football matchups, the game between Notre Dame and Texas received its share of hype but was not the most anticipated showdown on the schedule.

Yet as quarterback Tyrone Swoopes lunged for the 6-yard touchdown run that gave the Longhorns a 50-47 win in double overtime at Darrell K. Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, it was hard to view Sunday night's season opener for both teams as anything but a classic.

The Irish, who had taken a 47-44 lead on Justin Yoon's 39-yard field goal to open the second overtime, must also view the contest as a heartbreaker.

Swoopes, a senior, was passed over as the starter in favor of freshman Shane Buechele. Though Swoopes threw only one pass, and it was incomplete, he ended up the hero, carrying 13 times for 53 yards and three scores.

Swoopes opened the first overtime for Texas with a 3-yard TD run, only to see the Irish climb back from the ledge on their first snap. C.J. Sanders caught a screen on the right side and weaved his way for the 25-yard score.

The Longhorns, beaten 38-3 at Notre Dame Stadium in last year's opener, led 21-14 at halftime as Buechele showed a veteran presence. He finished 16 for 26 for 280 yards with two TDs and one interception. Buechele also had five rushes for 33 yards and a score.

Notre Dame alternated early between DeShone Kizer and Malik Zaire at quarterback but eventually went solely with Kizer, who completed 15 of 24 passes for 215 yards and five touchdowns. Kizer also ran 12 times for 73 yards and a score.

The Irish, who have their home opener Saturday against Nevada, were ranked 10th in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll but looked unworthy of that status in the third quarter trailing 31-14.

But Kizer put them ahead 35-31 on a 17-yard swing pass to halfback Josh Adams early in the fourth quarter, when things really got crazy.

D'Onta Foreman had a 19-yard touchdown run with 3:29 remaining in regulation to put Texas up 37-35, but Jarron Jones blocked the point after, and Notre Dame's Shaun Crawford recovered the loose ball and ran it back for two points to make it 37-37.

The Irish played much of the second half without starting wide receiver Torii Hunter Jr. After being victimized by a helmet-to-helmet hit in the end zone, Hunter went back to the locker room. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Hunter's father told the newspaper his son was diagnosed with a concussion.