Irish lament sloppiness in loss to Spartans

SOUTH BEND – A blown coverage killed what might’ve been a miraculous comeback Saturday night by Notre Dame.

And as good a program as Michigan State has, and as close as the 36-28 final score ended up, it was an alarming performance by the 18th-ranked Irish as they fell to 1-2.

Under the lights at Notre Dame Stadium, they too often looked the part of a pretender, not a contender for the College Football Playoff as they were often billed in the preseason.

“We’re too sloppy overall as a team,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said. “We’ve got to clean up the whole deal. This is everywhere, and this is on me. We can cry all we want about what we didn’t do, but we have got to start doing it.”

For most of the second and third quarters, the Spartans (2-0) pushed them around and stole their lunch money, a 73-yard touchdown run by Gerald Holmes making it 36-7 with 3:45 left in the third quarter.

“Got too far behind,” Kelly said.

No kidding – there were even some audible boos from the crowd at that point.

“I think that’s good he (Kelly) is holding himself accountable,” said wide receiver and team co-captain Torii Hunter Jr. “Players have to play better. Coaches have to coach better, and I’m hopeful we’re going to get better. I think we will be OK.”

DeShone Kizer, who hit on 20 of 37 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, brought Notre Dame almost all the way back.

Clinging desperately to a 36-28 lead, and facing a third-and-7 at their own 17-yard line with 2:39 remaining, the Spartans iced the game when quarterback Tyler O’Connor got great protection and found Donnie Corley wide open deep on the right side for 28 yards.

No. 12 Michigan State (2-0) ran out the clock from there.

Kizer had led a flurry that began with a 15-yard TD pass to Equanimeous St. Brown, then a 3-yard TD run by the sophomore quarterback, then a 12-yard TD pass to tight end Durham Smythe with 6:02 left.

Notre Dame actually did have the ball with a chance to tie, but Kizer took a sack on third-and-2, and from his own 32-yard line Kelly opted to punt on fourth-and-7 with 3:39 left, a call that backfired as they never got the ball back.

A slow start was costly, as the Irish trailed 15-7 at halftime. Their five significant drives (putting aside the final series of the half in which the Irish tried a Hail Mary that was tantalizingly close to being snared by Chase Claypool) in the first half resulted in one TD, three punts and a turnover.

O’Connor finished the game 19 of 26 for 241 yards with two TD passes and one pick, which came when Notre Dame defensive lineman Daelin Hayes tipped a pass in coverage that was snared by free safety Devin Studstill.

“We thought we could do some things in the passing game,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. “They have some injuries, young players in the secondary.”

With 9:30 left in the first half, Corley, a freshman, just flat-out won a jump ball situation against Cole Luke, Notre Dame's No. 1 corner.

Luke had his hands on it, but Corley wrestled it away, and Corley’s 38-yard TD was followed by a gutsy trick play.

Dantonio had Matt Macksood, a wideout, take a direct snap on the extra point, and Macksood threw to Josiah Price, a tight end by trade, for the two-point conversion that gave the Spartans an 8-7 lead.

Corley's TD catch came one play after Notre Dame made a costly special-teams gaffe. A Michigan State punt bounced and hit the foot of Notre Dame’s Miles Boykin, who was running downfield to block for returner C.J. Sanders.

Michigan State’s Collin Caflisch recovered the ball, and Kelly and special-teams coordinator Scott Booker were seen berating Boykin afterward.

Of Notre Dame’s three turnovers, two were produced by Spartans linebacker Jon Reschke. On the first play from scrimmage after Corley's score, Kizer found Sanders for a gain of 19. But Reschke, punched the ball out beautifully at the end of Sanders' run. Safety Montae Nicholson recovered.

Midway through the third quarter, Reschke undercut a pass by Kizer and picked it off.

In the end, those 36 unanswered points have all but certainly taken Notre Dame’s ultimate goal off the table.

“We can’t look at it that way,” Irish defensive end Isaac Rochell said. “We have to keep it small and take it game by game.”

