Irish land recruit for defensive line

Four-star recruit Donovan Jeter, a defensive end at Beaver Falls High School in Pennsylvania, announced Monday that he has committed to play for Notre Dame.

"This was not an easy decision," Jeter wrote in a message posted to his Twitter account. "But I'm doing what's best for me. After many months of going through this process, I'll be furthering my education and football career at the University of Notre Dame."

Jeter reportedly held scholarship offers from Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Ohio State, Florida and Stanford, among others. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder becomes the 18th member of the Irish's 2017 recruiting class.