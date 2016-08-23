Irish make right call in picking 1 QB

SOUTH BEND — Give credit to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly for his apparent move to pick one quarterback and stick with him. Smart.

Kelly's media briefing Thursday strongly indicated DeShone Kizer is the guy for the rest of the 2016 regular season and postseason.

“We know based on what he’s done in the past that he’s a very effective starter,” Kelly said. “And I expect for him to continue in that role. If he’s not effective, not what we’ve known him to be, then we have got one heck of a (backup) quarterback (Malik Zaire) ready to play.”

There is no going back, even though Kelly left a sliver of wiggle room to pull the plug if Kizer's struggling.

“It needed to take a real solid performance (to end the timeshare from Sunday's season-opening, 50-47 double-overtime loss at Texas),” Kelly said. “He (Kizer) made a pretty big statement. He was responsible for six touchdowns. I think I said all along I needed to let them play in a real game to break the logjam up. They were both real good (in training camp). It was really tied in my eyes going into that game, and he edged ahead.”

You can’t coach the team like a skilled juggler with a dozen tennis balls in the air. This wasn’t even much of a decision, as superbly as Kizer played Sunday and in his 11 starts last season. I don't believe any team should want or expect to go down that path of using two quarterbacks, even though it can work in college football.

Quarterback rotations are rarely sustainable or desirable, though they can be successful in the short term. The reason they often fail is the risk in games of a team never establishing a consistent offensive rhythm or of the offense not developing a clear identity.

Any quarterback would rather be the clear-cut starter. Why not make Kizer happy and feel secure in his role rather than having both Kizer and Zaire be a little bit discontent?

Texas' two-quarterback system works because Shane Buechele and Tyrone Swoopes are so different. I'm OK with someone like Swoopes being used in a change-up role with a package of plays, be it the 18-Wheeler set of power runs with Swoopes or the Wildcat stuff Florida ran with Tim Tebow his freshman year to complement Chris Leak, a pocket passer.

But Kizer and Zaire, each a pretty complete, dual-threat signal-caller, are too good to be locked in a prolonged rotation. If this leads to Zaire transferring, that's just the price to pay. Yes, the nature of Notre Dame's spread offense, and the staff's desire to let quarterbacks run but thus be exposed to injury, make it essential to have multiple options. But third-stringer Brandon Wimbush is a stud prospect who would already be starting at most FBS programs. The Irish are set for the future as long as Wimbush, a redshirt this year, is still around.

And there's also a balance with leadership, as the Irish could benefit from having one voice to rally around offensively.

Bottom line: Notre Dame has a surplus of quarterbacks. It's too bad this isn't the NFL, or Kelly could trade one of them for extra help on defense. But it isn't the NFL, and Kelly was wise to come to his senses, choose one passer and max out his potential.