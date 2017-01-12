 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

JGIrish Insights

February 14, 2017 7:45 PM

Irish pick up more commitments

CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette

Three-star prospect Cole Mabry, an offensive lineman at Brentwood High School in Tennessee, announced Tuesday night on Twitter he has committed to join Notre Dame's 2018 recruiting class.

Four-star defensive backs Derrik Allen, of Lassiter High School in Georgia, and Kalon Gervin, of Detroit's Cass Technical High School, also announced committments to the Irish's 2018 class.

