February 14, 2017 7:45 PM
Irish pick up more commitments
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
Three-star prospect Cole Mabry, an offensive lineman at Brentwood High School in Tennessee, announced Tuesday night on Twitter he has committed to join Notre Dame's 2018 recruiting class.
Four-star defensive backs Derrik Allen, of Lassiter High School in Georgia, and Kalon Gervin, of Detroit's Cass Technical High School, also announced committments to the Irish's 2018 class.