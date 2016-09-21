Irish rule backup CB Watkins out for season

Notre Dame reserve cornerback Nick Watkins has been ruled out for the season, Irish coach Brian Kelly said Sunday on a conference call.

During training camp, Watkins underwent a procedure on his arm designed to stimulate bone growth. The Irish (2-3) have been missing Watkins for the first five games, and it's been determined he needs surgery, Kelly said.

Meanwhile, halfback Tarean Folston was held out of Saturday's 50-33 win over Syracuse because of a sprained ankle, Kelly revealed. But the coach expressed optimism Folston would play next weekend at North Carolina State.