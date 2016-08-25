Irish tame Wolf Pack, lose Crawford to injury

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame began the season hoping to avoid the plague of injuries that had marked its previous two seasons.

The Irish got a 39-10 win over Nevada on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium, their home opener going as expected in terms of the scoreboard, but it almost felt like a loss because of the injury to starting cornerback Shaun Crawford.

According to NBC, which televised the game, Crawford suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his left foot in the second game of his college career. Breaking up a deep pass in the first quarter, Crawford remained down after the play, was tended to by trainers and eventually left the field with assistance, not putting any weight on the left leg. He did not return.

Notre Dame (1-1) went up 25-0 at hafltime after an ugly, scoreless first quarter, and the Wolf Pack (1-1) finally scored with 3:54 remaining in the third quarter on a field goal that cut the deficit to 32-3.

Sloppy at the start, the Irish finished with nine penalties, seven in the first half, missed an extra point and committed their first turnover of the year when DeShone Kizer underthrew a deep ball intended for Kevin Stepherson.

Otherwise, Kizer performed well, completing 15 of 18 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns, and he even got some rest. Malik Zaire, who found out this week that Kizer would be the primary quarterback after Irish coach Brian Kelly had used a two-man system in the 50-47, season-opening loss at Texas, did not play until late in the third quarter when the Irish were up 29. Zaire went 4 for 9 for 49 yards.

Josh Adams led Notre Dame with 10 carries for 106 yards, and Equanimeous St. Brown (six catches for 85 yards) was the top receiver on a day starting wideout Torii Hunter Jr. (concussion) watched from the sideline in a baseball cap.

Nevada was outgained 444-300.

The Irish are home again next week to face Michigan State.