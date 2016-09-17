Kelly: Irish primed for turnaround

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday at his weekly news conference that he expects a quick turnaround.

"We're 1-3, and our players aren't that bad," said Kelly, who on Sunday fired defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder.

Kelly said he expects to see immediate results Saturday when the Irish play Syracuse at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here's more of what Kelly had to say Tuesday:

* Kelly on how the defense moves forward the rest of the year: "It's going to take a style of defense that I am much more accustomed to. It'll be something I have say in. It’ll be the system that’s in place. It’ll have more my stamp on it."

* Kelly said DeShone Kizer's job is not on the line but that the quarterback needs to reach a higher standard of play and needs to slide more when running the ball.

* Kelly on the urgency: "Everybody's on notice. And it starts with the head coach. I have made some significant changes, obviously."

* Kelly pointed out again the need to get more reserves into the mix on defense. "You can't just take a guy who's had no reps and give them 70 on Saturday," he said. "I'm not saying everybody has to play and we all go have a big group hug. But we've got some guys out there that are dog-tired taking too many reps." He cited safety Devin Studstill missing a late tackle against Duke with Studstill 67 snaps into the game and outside linebacker Te'von Coney missing a tackle on his 56th play.

* Kelly was asked whether the talent level is good enough to be an above-average defense: "Yes. It's (just) inexperienced."

* Kelly on ball security: "Once the second guy comes in to rip, you got to get down."

* Syracuse is running 86.3 plays a game, among the very most in the country. "A team that goes extremely fast," Kelly said. "Extremely fast. We have to get lined up, know exactly what we're doing. We're going to play a lot of players (on defense). How do you get them in the game when Syracuse is playing so fast?"

* Kelly: "I think I'm going to turn it up on the sideline, because that's who I am. If I'm too fiery, you guys will have even better stories. I don't have to be a lunatic on the sideline and throw chairs and that kind of stuff."

* Kelly on VanGorder: "I didn't feel we were going to move in the right direction unless a change was made."

* Kelly said he called athletic director Jack Swarbrick, and asked for and received Swarbrick's approval to fire VanGorder.

* Kelly on Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey: "He's athletic. He's got a strong arm. He's fearless. He can get the ball down the field."

* Kelly on interim D-coordinator Greg Hudson: "He's got passion for Notre Dame. He loves Notre Dame."

* A TV reporter asked Kelly about critical tweets over the weekend from former Irish players, if he saw them and if he had a reaction: "What do you think? That'd be no and no."