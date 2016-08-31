Kelly: Michigan State wins with physicality

No bulletin board material here. At his weekly news conference, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was asked Tuesday how his team has been able to win three straight against Michigan State, a Big Ten power.

"Execution" was the answer.

Well, yeah.

The 18th-ranked Irish (1-1) are entering Saturday night's showdown with the No. 12 Spartans (1-0) showing them all the respect possible.

"Michigan State has proven to be a winning football program, and they do it by being physical," Kelly said. "Our guys have to back that up. Defensively, they (Michigan State) keep the pressure on you all the time. Offensively, they're extremely methodical."

Here's a rundown of the meatier things Kelly had to say Tuesday:

* Even if backup cornerback Nick Watkins has to miss the entire season, stressing an already thin secondary even further, Kelly said there would be no need to convert an offensive player into another body for the Notre Dame defense.

* Kelly on Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio's defenses: "You're getting an aggressive front seven, and they're forcing you into mistakes."

* Kelly referred to first-year starter Tyler O'Connor as a "prototypical" Michigan State quarterback.

* Asked about the Irish offense committing just one turnover through two games, Kelly said jokingly, "We've probably coached it (ball security) better."

* Kelly said the nickel packages do have to be simplified with the attrition in the secondary.

* Directional kicking is what decided place-kicker Justin Yoon handling the kickoff chores, Kelly said.

* Kelly on the ongoing construction affecting Notre Dame Stadium: "The wind patterns on the field are much more unpredictable."

* Apparently, when the coaching staff graded the film, Mike McGlinchey, in his first year as Notre Dame's starting left tackle, fared much better in Saturday's win over Nevada than he did in the season-opening loss at Texas over Labor Day weekend. The same was true of left guard Quenton Nelson.