Kelly: Status quo remains with 2 QBs

Anyone hoping Brian Kelly would use his news conference Tuesday afternoon to anoint DeShone Kizer as Notre Dame's sole quarterback came away disappointed. The coach said Malik Zaire is also "very good" and will continue to play.

While Kelly had not yet spoken to Kizer or Zaire about the two-quarterback system following Sunday's season-opening loss at Texas, Kelly did seem to lend credence to a question about Zaire's body language on the sideline. While Kizer threw for five touchdowns and ran for another, Zaire led four drives that ended in punts and appeared disengaged afterward.

"That's a discussion that I would have," Kelly said. "If my No. 2 is engaged, I want them on the headset. That would be a conversation I would have with either DeShone or Malik depending on who is the No. 2."

The Irish, reeling from their 50-47 loss in double overtime, have their home opener Saturday against Nevada. Let's take a look at more of what Kelly had to say about Sunday's instant classic and about the upcoming matchup with the Wolfpack:

* Asked to give a vote of confidence to defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder after Texas gained 517 yards, Kelly replied, "Yeah, absolutely." Kelly said the media was "jumping the gun" by criticizing VanGorder or the state of Notre Dame's defense. "I think y'all (media) should just relax a bit," he said. "If we're 10-11 games into the season and have to outscore everybody, I'll take the questions, and I would say, 'Fair enough.' I think our defense is going to be fine."

* More from Kelly on the defense: "If we just do the ordinary things ordinarily well, we’re in good shape. If we're not playing Cover 3 well, we're not coaching well enough. I think we have the personnel there. Balls that got thrown over our head, we were in Cover 3."

* Some personnel shifts could help. Kelly said defensive lineman Jay Hayes, coming off a high-ankle sprain, should be closer to 100 percent this week. And freshman free safety Devin Studstill will play "a lot more" against Nevada than he did against Texas, Kelly said.

* The Irish went away from starting strong safety Drue Tranquill, a Carroll graduate, in the second half Sunday. Kelly said it was a strategic decision, not injury-related. "It's a learning process," Kelly said. "We've got to get Drue back out there. Drue needs to understand what is expected and come through for us."

* There is no timetable for the return of wide receiver Torii Hunter Jr. (concussion). Sounds like he'll miss at least one game. Kelly was talking about keeping No. 2 receiver Equanimeous St. Brown at his flanker position rather than moving him over to Hunter's split-end position. Four-star recruit Javon McKinley, as well as Corey Holmes and Kevin Stepherson, rolled off Kelly's tongue as names who would see more playing time if Hunter is out.

* One of Tyler Newsome's late punts picked up 24 yards. Kelly said the sophomore rushed it.

* Halfbacks Tarean Folston and Josh Adams emerged from the opener with nothing more than "typical bumps and bruises," Kelly said.