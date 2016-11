Kelly denies reports he's exploring options

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has denied Yahoo! and ESPN reports that said he is exploring other job options. An Irish spokesman issued a statement from Kelly early Sunday morning.

"I felt that I was clear with the media following yesterday's game at (Southern California) when I was asked about my desire to be back as the head football coach at Notre Dame, but in light of media reports that surfaced afterward, let me restate my position," Kelly said in the statement. "I have not been, am not and will not be interested in options outside of Notre Dame. I'm fully committed to leading this program in the future."

Kelly completed his seventh season as Notre Dame's coach Saturday with a 4-8 record. Athletic director Jack Swabrick stated in October that Kelly would coach the Irish in 2017.