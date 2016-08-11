Kelly mum on exact quarterback plan

The college football season is already underway, with California having beaten Hawaii in Australia, and Notre Dame will join the party Sunday night at Texas in a game televised by ABC.

On Tuesday, Irish coach Brian Kelly held his first game-week press conference of the year. Predictably, he said he has not decided whether Malik Zaire or DeShone Kizer will be the quarterback for the first series. Both will play, and Kelly said he will go "by feel" as to how he divides the playing time. Texas coach Charlie Strong is also using two quarterbacks Sunday and has been mum on who will actually start; Kelly was just returning the favor.

Here are the other pertinent items from Kelly's session:

* Freshman Devin Studstill, whom Kelly had previously said would be the starting free safety, has a hamstring injury. Veteran Avery Sebastian is listed ahead of Studstill on the depth chart and may start Sunday, Kelly said.

* The Irish won't leave for Austin until late Friday.

* "It's best for our team that they both play," Kelly said of the quarterbacks. "If both play dynamically...I'd love to see them both (continue) to play."

* Four backups (wide receiver Kevin Stepherson, linebacker Te'von Coney, halfback Dexter Williams and defensive back Ahston White) face misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession. Kelly said he didn't consider suspending the four players because he said he's never done that for a first drug offense.

* Kelly said Notre Dame has a "very rigorous" policy of drug testing for its athletes and that those four players are subject to a program with random testing. However, Kelly said it's the precedent throughout Notre Dame's athletic department that a first drug offense does not bring about a suspension from actual games or matches.

* Cornerback Devin Butler, who faces two felony charges related to resisting law enforcement, remains suspended indefinitely. Whether there's been a change in his status continues to be asked because dismissal from the team would seem a possibility. Max Redfield was dismissed, Kelly clarified Tuesday, in part because he was a senior and faced not only a marijuana possession charge but also a gun charge. Butler is a senior facing two felony charges.

* The Irish are committed to establishing a strong and continually used running game, Kelly said, which includes Zaire and Kizer.