Kelly sticks up for Sam Mustipher

Nearly 24 hours after Notre Dame's loss at North Carolina State, Irish coach Brian Kelly couldn't think of a way he might have made Sam Mustipher's life easier. The Irish center repeatedly had issues snapping the football in Saturday's 10-3 defeat.

"No, I don't know that there was anything," Kelly said. "You know, we went to guard-controlled (snapping) so the guard was tapping Sam. The conditions were atrocious, so snapping the football was difficult, to say the least. It was just atrocious conditions to snap a football in. It was difficult for him or anybody that was asked to snap a football given the conditions."

Kelly said the officiating crew tried to swap new balls into the game as much as possible. While Kelly called Notre Dame's snapping "atrocious," he clarified that Mustipher, a first-year starter, was not necessarily being criticized.

"Again, he was put in a very difficult situation," Kelly said. "We tried to work as many scenarios. But when you're put in that kind of situation you just got to do the best you can."

The Irish toyed with quarterback DeShone Kizer under center, directly behind Mustipher, during pregame warmups. Normally, the Irish line up in a shotgun formation with Kizer standing upright a few yards beyond the center, and that's what they ended up doing in the game in the miserable conditions created by Hurricane Matthew.

"We ran a lot of direct snap during pregame," Kelly said. "I don't know that they felt really comfortable even in direct snap. We're a shotgun team. Most of that is built into what we're doing. Even though we were trying to go direct snap, in pregame we were having a hard time with that kind of situation. So if we were going to have any struggles, we were going to do what we do."