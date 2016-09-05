Kizer fosters quick connection with St. Brown

SOUTH BEND — DeShone Kizer has been able to quickly get the chemistry down with Equanimeous St. Brown, one of Notre Dame's new starting wide receivers.

No one has needed to tell the quarterback to trust St. Brown, who had five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener, then six more grabs for 85 yards in last weekend's home opener. Not bad for a guy who had only one catch in 2015, his freshman year.

"Yeah, the way our offense is kind of set up is we're going to rely on that big-time receiver, that big-sized receiver on the back side to make big plays for us," Kizer said of the 6-foot-4 St. Brown. "Last year you saw it with Chris Brown, with backside routes all day long. Any time they want to borrow a safety, we're going to exploit the backside as much as we can with the size of receiver that we have back there."

In the 39-10 win over Nevada, St. Brown faced double-teams, as Torii Hunter Jr. (concussion) missed the game. Hunter ostensibly is the top receiver on the Irish depth chart, though St. Brown could be establishing himself as the go-to target on what is essentially a whole new receiving corps.

"I think that's the best part about these young receivers right now is they're playing at a high level where we don't have to change much of what we're doing," Kizer said. "I can go out and play ball as if I was out there with Chris Brown or Amir Carlisle or Will Fuller."

Hunter, who will return Saturday night to face No. 12 Michigan State (1-0), missed the fourth quarter and both overtimes of the opener at Texas. But he smiles when reflecting on what he saw when he was sidelined.

"Yeah, so I told a lot of guys that they had to step up, and they told me that they had my back and were going to go out there and play," Hunter said. "I'm the leader of that group, and they knew somebody had to step up in my place because I wasn't going to be able to be out there.

"A lot of those guys stepped up, Equanimeous. They're ready to play."