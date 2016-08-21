Kizer to start again for Notre Dame vs. Nevada

SOUTH BEND — DeShone Kizer knows he will start at quarterback in Notre Dame's home opener Saturday against Nevada. What that means, however, is something only Irish coach Brian Kelly knows.

"The conversation (with Kelly) was just more to let me know I'll be the guy," Kizer said Wednesday. "We'll see how the game goes. Obviously Malik (Zaire) is an amazing athlete, and there's going to come a time you're going to see Malik on the field. All I know is that he (Kelly) told me to prepare to be the starter on Saturday, and that's what I'm going to do."

But Kizer also started Sunday's season opener, so the fact he would go out first is no surprise. The real question, one the coach alone can answer, is whether Zaire will still see meaningful playing time. In training camp, Kelly declared it would be a timeshare between Kizer and Zaire and did not back off that position at his news conference Tuesday. Kelly is next scheduled to meet with the media Thursday night.

Kizer, who went 8-3 in 11 starts as a freshman last year, threw five touchdowns and ran for another score in the 50-47, two-overtime loss at Texas. The No. 18 Irish are nearly a four-touchdown favorite to beat Nevada, meaning Kelly might look to get more out of Zaire against an overmatched opponent. Zaire was the unquestioned starter last year until a seas

Zaire, who was not made available to speak with reporters Wednesday, was on the field for four possessions, none of which produced a score. He was 2 for 5 for 23 yards and, excluding sacks, ran twice for 11 yards but for some reason did not resemble his usual self.

"The last eight months (competing with Zaire) I've learned a lot about myself as a quarterback, as a leader and as a teammate," Kizer said. "Malik will continue to challenge me, and I'm really grateful for the situation because it helped me develop into a guy who's eager to go out and compete play by play. It taught me how a quarterback needs to be rep-focused."

Kizer said he plans to change nothing about his preparation knowing his status as starter a little sooner this week than last.

"I'm one of those guys who's going to continue to be the guy they were," Kizer said. "I'll just continue to build off that."

Kizer hit 15 of 24 passes for 215 yards Sunday and, not counting sacks, had 11 carries for 85 yards. He said immediately after the game that he would look back on a number of things he could have done better, because the effort ultimately was not good enough to win.

Wednesday, Kizer seemed over the loss.

"One of the things is to truly allow the 24-hour rule to stay intact," he said. "So many times you're going to get caught up in every little play. For us it's moving forward. It was definitely a great learning experience. We watched the film Monday evening. There are a couple things I will adjust and that we will be better at. I look forward to going back out Saturday against Nevada."