Life for '17 Irish O-line easier with McGlinchey

SOUTH BEND -- Life got a lot easier for Notre Dame on Wednesday.

For one thing, Saturday's game at North Carolina State is "fully expected" to be played as scheduled, according to a statement issued by the Wolfpack (3-1) that was based on the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service regarding Hurricane Matthew.

But looking far into the future, the Irish's 2017 offensive line got a major boost when left tackle Mike McGlinchey informed the world he plans to bypass the first-round NFL draft riches that await him this spring, if he were to leave early.

Losing Ronnie Stanley and McGlinchey in back-to-back years from the same position is (or was) a frightening proposition for the Irish, even as they continue to recruit high-end talent along the offensive line as a whole.

Assuming McGlinchey doesn't waver on his stated intention to stay in school, I think Notre Dame fans should breathe a sigh of relief. McGlinchey isn't as good as Stanley, but he was a very good right tackle and is a hot prospect even at left tackle.

It's not clear that the Irish have an obvious successor to McGlinchey in 2017. Tommy Kraemer has a great skill set but isn't playing this year. Would his college debut really come at left tackle, the spot entrusted with protecting the blind side of right-handed quarterbacks?

The current starter at right tackle is Alex Bars, but the line is going through some growing pains that are deeper than most expected. Bars is in his sophomore campaign and would likely need to show a mastery of right tackle before Notre Dame would be crazy about moving him to a more premium position.

So that's the context to Wednesday's revelation from McGlinchey, which he volunteered during an answer to an overall question about his Notre Dame tenure. McGlinchey is a junior who redshirted, so he's been around a while.

And that brings me to my last point. I know everyone will compare this midseason draft decision to Will Fuller's. This is no slight of Fuller in the least, as Fuller was a very earnest and bright young man. But McGlinchey is one of the more mature players I've interviewed, an independent thinker, and so I don't think this is a false start only to be undone later.

I could be wrong, but Irish tight end Durham Smythe doesn't think I am. He lives with McGlinchey and said the 6-foot-7, 310-pounder is only saying in public what he's been saying in private all along. For years.