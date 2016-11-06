NCAA recommends Irish vacate 2012, '13 wins

The NCAA Committee on Infractions has penalized Notre Dame for a former student trainer's misconduct by vacating wins from 2012 and 2013. The Irish, who in 2012 earned a trip to the BCS national championship game, will appeal the decision, announced Tuesday.

A former student who participated in a student football trainer program wrote papers for players, a Notre Dame statement conceded. The university said it discovered the misconduct in 2014 and retroactively lowered the grades of the unnamed players.

An NCAA release said the trainer committed academic misconduct with two players and provided six others with impermissable academic benefits.

Notre Dame will appeal the penalty.

"We believe the penalty they imposed is not justified," university president John Jenkins said in a statement. "We disagree with the decision of the hearing panel to impose, at its own discretion, a vacation of records penalty. In past academic misconduct cases, the Committee on Infractions has imposed this penalty only when it has found serious institutional misconduct, such as actions with the direct involvement or knowledge of a coach or academic personnel, a failure to monitor or a lack of institutional control. The NCAA enforcement staff and the hearing panel agreed with Notre Dame that no such institutional misconduct occurred in this case."

Irish coach Brian Kelly addressed the issue today at his weekly press conference, saying he had "zero" culpability in any wrongdoing and saying the matter "has nothing to do with me and my status here."

The panel that heard Notre Dame's case also decided on a year of probation for Kelly's program, starting today and lasting through Nov. 21, 2017, as well as a $5,000 fine for the university.

The appeal will be heard by the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee.