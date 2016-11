No. 1 Notre Dame game delayed due to power outage

HOUSTON — Top-ranked Notre Dame's game against Louisiana-Lafayette has been delayed due to a power outage in the Campbell Center with 2:38 left in the second quarter.

After Kathryn Westbeld put the Fighting Irish up 38-17, the lights in the arena shut off and a couple flashes of light could be seen behind loading dock doors in the corner of the arena. Emergency lights came on in the arena.

Both teams were sent to the locker rooms with several pops and flashes heard and seen intermittently.

The game was a homecoming for Notre Dame junior forward Brianna Turner, who played high school basketball south of Houston.