Notebook: Adams becoming top option for Irish

SOUTH BEND — Is Josh Adams the No. 1 running back for Notre Dame? The question struck Brian Kelly in a way that the Irish coach couldn't entirely refute the notion, not after his sophomore's latest performance Saturday.

"He's good," Kelly said, drawing out the word. "You can call him whatever you want. No. 1, No. 1-A. You know, it's one of those things where (Tarean) Folston had 10 carries, Adams had 10 carries, (Dexter) Williams had (eight) carries. You can make the argument, 'Should he (Adams) get 20,' but we like our options."

Adams turned his 10 carries into 106 yards, while Folston's 10 carries went for only 27 yards, though the veteran Folston did have a touchdown. Williams' eight carries produced 59 yards and a TD in garbage time as the Irish whipped Nevada 39-10.

"Folston is a pretty sharp guy, too," Kelly said. "Dexter is explosive. I think we'll keep it balanced in there. Adams looked good today."

Adams said he didn't mind the plan to keep it balanced.

"For all of us, it's great," he said. "When we can all go out there and play as a unit, it just does wonders. It's definitely special for all of us to get in there, to get our experience in and to dominate as a unit."

Red-zone stand: In the first quarter, Nevada reached the 17-yard line before the Irish made a red-zone stop that defenders credited as a turning point. On fourth-and-1, defensive tackle Daniel Cage burst through the line and stopped a run for no gain.

"Last week (in the season-opening, 50-47 double-overtime loss at Texas) we never really picked up on any momentum," Notre Dame starting outside linebacker James Onwualu said. "Plays like that are what we need."

Dominance: The Irish improved to 30-6 all time against members of the Mountain West Conference.

Been awhile: The second-quarter safety on special teams was the first time Notre Dame had scored on a safety since 2003, when they also got a special-teams score at Stanford.

Streak milestone: The capacity crowd at Notre Dame Stadium pushed the Irish's streak to 250 consecutive home sellouts.

Preparation key: If there was one thing Kelly emphasized most in his postgame remarks, it was how diligently he felt the Irish prepared for the game.

"Well, they were really sore (after the opener)," Kelly said. "They were physically sore. There was a concerted effort on everybody's part, players, coaches, athletic training staff, nutritionists, strength and conditioning staff. This was a collaborative effort from everybody within the program to prepare the football team in a manner that we would still get enough work for Nevada but also make sure they had the ability to recuperate from a very physical game on a short week.

"That's really what was the key to us being able to play and feel like we weren't lethargic or heavy-legged. I credit our players and the way they handled themselves, took care of themselves. They had the will to prepare. That's why we were able to win today."

Wolf Pack not spooked: Nevada coach Brian Polian used to be an assistant at Notre Dame, so he understands the aura of South Bend as well as any opposing coach, but he didn't think the atmosphere intimidated his team.

"I thought the atmosphere was great," Polian said. "Our guys were not intimidated by the atmosphere. It was execution. It's that simple. I mean, was it because it was Notre Dame, 80,000? No, it didn't matter who it was. That team was better than us. Doesn't matter what logo you put on the helmet. The crowd was good, but it's not Kyle Field. The crowd wasn't the reason that we got beat. It's because we didn't execute. That's the bottom line.

"I know our guys, this will be an experience they'll look back on and appreciate. Cool place to play, great place to play. If you don't play well enough, then the memories aren't fun, and they shouldn't be fun."