Notebook: Folston appreciating the preseason grind

SOUTH BEND — A year ago at this time, Tarean Folston felt a little differently about the grind of preseason practice.

"I'm not going to say I hated practice," the Notre Dame running back said, "but I just had a different view. Now it's like I sat out a year, and no one wants to sit out a year from the thing they love, so I just go into practice with a different love for the game. I can't explain it, but I feel like if someone was in the same shoes as mine they would know what I'm talking about."

Folston, owner of a career 5.2-yard average, blew out a knee in last season's opener against Texas. Naturally, the Irish also face the Longhorns to begin this year, this time on the road.

"We've got a great offense coming in," Folston said. "I'm just excited to get this year started."

In the meeting room with running backs coach Autry Denson, Folston fits right in as by far the most experienced rusher.

"Last year, we were pretty close, even when I was out," he said. "We just bonded all year, like, we hung out all year and were really a close-knit group."

Folston said he "feels great" physically after testing the knee throughout training camp.

"I'm just pumped," he said. "I'm just ready to go, to be honest. Don't take anything for granted. It can be taken away at any time."

Back to normalcy: In the wake of six players being arrested over the weekend, and then one of those six being kicked off the team, Notre Dame players endured meetings about the situation with coach Brian Kelly. But practice has felt like, well, practice, according to left tackle Mike McGlinchey. It's felt normal.

"We were in a state of turmoil this past weekend," McGlinchey said. "Guys came to practice ready to work. Everything's going to be OK. It's our job to put our heads down, work and try to go down and win a football game in Austin, Texas."

Trio on kickoff returns: It's worth noting that the Irish have rotated C.J. Sanders, Josh Adams and Dexter Williams on kickoff returns in practice, so, assuming Williams encounters no further university punishment from his legal troubles, it's fair to expect that any of the three could see action as the kickoff returner come Sept. 4.