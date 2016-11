Notre Dame-USC injury report

Daniel Cage, Notre Dame's top backup at defensive tackle, has cleared the cognitive tests in the program's concussion protocol. Still, when the Irish face Southern California on Saturday to conclude the regular season, it appears Cage will miss his fourth straight game.

"Cage is getting better," Irish coach Brian Kelly said. "I don't expect him to play, but his symptoms have now gone away in the sense that he's passed his cognitive testing. Now it's just simply more of the subjective, 'How do you feel?' ... and getting back to the point of confidence to go out there and play."

In other personnel matters for Notre Dame, starting wide receiver Torii Hunter Jr. (knee) is probable. Starting cornerback Shaun Crawford (foot) is out, and No. 3 corner Devin Butler is suspended. Backup receiver Javon McKinley (leg) and backup corner Nick Watkins (arm) are both out.

USC's injury report is also lengthy.

Starting center Toa Lobendahn (knee) is out. Starting defensive lineman Kenny Bigelow (knee) is out. No. 3 receiver Steven Mitchell (knee) is out. Starting defensive lineman Noah Jefferson (shoulder) is doubtful. Backup cornerback Keyshawn Young (head) is questionable. Backup defensive lineman Josh Fatu (ankle) is probable. No. 3 corner Jonathan Lockett (hip) is probable.