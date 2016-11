Notre Dame men beat Chicago State

SOUTH BEND — Matt Ryan scored a career-high 23 points and Steve Vasturia added a season-high 19 Saturday night as Notre Dame beat Chicago State, 91-60.

The Irish (6-0) trailed 10-6 at the 15:21 mark of the first half when Ryan entered the game. He hit his first 3-pointer 13 seconds later and, in a span of 4:12, connected on five 3-pointers, which allowed him to quickly surpass his previous career-high of four. By halftime, Ryan had 20 points, which surpassed his previous career-high of 17, the Irish held a comfortable 50-31 lead and were never seriously challenged.

Trayvon Palmer topped the Cougars (2-3) with 15 points. Chicago State's leading scorer Fred Sims Jr., who entered averaging 20.8, finished with 11, while Clemmye Owens V, who brought a 15-point average into the game, was held to six. The Cougars shot 22 of 57 (38.6 percent) from the field.