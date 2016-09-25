Notre Dame midseason report card

SOUTH BEND – Let’s call it like it is: Notre Dame’s been the biggest disappointment in the nation. Ranked 10th in the preseason, the Irish are just 2-4 at their season’s halfway point.

Real doubt now exists over a bowl berth. And this could get worse before it gets better.

Notre Dame’s team record for losses in a season is nine, set in 2007, and matching that nadir is not out of the question.

The Irish, who play host to Stanford on Saturday, might be underdogs to every remaining opponent except Army.

Here’s a midseason report card for the Golden Domers:

Passing offense: B-plus

The Irish are 30th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in passing yards per game (282.2) and show big-play capabilities averaging 8.8 yards per pass attempt (tied for 16th in FBS).

DeShone Kizer raised the bar with his terrific freshman season in 2015, and he’s built on it with 1,621 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes. Say this for the quarterback: he has an ability to lead teammates.

Equanimeous St. Brown (tied for ninth in the FBS with six touchdown catches) and Torii Hunter Jr. (21 receptions, second on the team) have been the favorite targets, while C.J. Sanders has emerged as a decent No. 3 wide receiver.

Rushing offense: C

The running game hasn’t been as good as last season, which is why the Irish rank 52nd in total offense and 49th in scoring offense. They rank 92nd in the FBS in rushing yards per game (149.5) and 98th in yards per rush (3.92).

Pass defense: D-minus

The Irish are allowing 8.0 yards per pass attempt. Some of that is due to horrendous tackling, which has resulted in five receptions of at least 60 yards. Only Arizona State and Rice have given up more long-gainers via the air (six apiece).

A secondary that lost No. 2 cornerback Shaun Crawford to a season-ending foot injury in Week 2, paired with a front seven that can’t rush the passer (three sacks, tied for fourth-worst in the FBS), has been a flammable combination.

Run defense: D-minus

Opponents have sprung 34 runs of at least 10 yards. There is no “wow” factor to Notre Dame’s front seven. Middle linebacker Nyles Morgan has made plenty of tackles (51) but few impact plays, and the run-defense ranking (84th) is an issue for a fourth straight year.

Special teams: C

Kicker Justin Yoon’s made 5 of 8 field goals – one of the misses was blocked – and is tied for 53rd in the FBS with a touchback on 42.9 percent of his kickoffs. There have been a few memorable moments – Sanders’ kickoff return for a TD vs. Syracuse and Jarron Jones blocking two kicks – but these units have been average at best. The Irish rank 41st in kickoff return average and are averaging 42.3 net yards on punts, which ranks 44th. Three bad plays figured prominently in losses: Duke’s kick return TD, Miles Boykin touching a punt that Michigan State recovered, and North Carolina State blocking a punt for a TD.

Coaching: D-plus

Throughout the year, Brian Kelly has offered on and off indictments of the coaching, publicly blaming himself and his assistants for problems, so that factors into the staff grade.

The defense was so bad that coordinator Brian VanGorder got fired four games into the season, and there have been curious in-game decisions.

Kelly just too often hasn’t pressed the right buttons, and his seventh year in South Bend sure appears it’ll be his worst.

Intangibles: D-minus

Early on Kelly spoke of an energy crisis, and it’s proven harder than expected to replace the lost leadership from 2015.

Max Redfield, a starting safety and senior, was kicked off the team in fall camp, and it’s been downhill ever since.

cgoff@jg.net