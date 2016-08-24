Pregame: Notre Dame (0-1) vs. Nevada (1-0)

SOUTH BEND — Football is finally back at Notre Dame Stadium, where the 18th-ranked Irish host Nevada today, with kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

The Wolf Pack are a major underdog. Their season got off to a wobbly start last week, as quarterback Tyler Stewart and Co. needed overtime to get a 30-27 win over Cal Poly, an FCS team. Nevada was actually outgained 445-363 in total yards.

Of course, Notre Dame did not have a promising debut, either. The 50-47, double-overtime loss at Texas contained the most points the Irish have ever allowed to an unranked opponent.

Let's run through some more storylines:

Weather conditions: While there was some rain in the morning, that should not be a factor in the game, according to Weather.com. The temperature is expected to be above 70 degrees at kickoff, with no better than a 20 percent chance of precipitation from 4 p.m. to the end of the game. Winds are expected to be around 15-17 mph and could be a factor in the kicking game.

Hunter ruled out: Starting wide receiver Torii Hunter Jr. will not play because of a continued recovery from a concussion, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly revealed Friday night at a pep rally. Hunter suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday night at Texas and had been limited all week. Hunter's absence takes away a top weapon from sophomore quarterback DeShone Kizer, who makes his 12th career regular-season start.

The Irish have Equanimeous St. Brown and C.J. Sanders, the other two of their top three wideouts, ready to likely fill the biggest part of the void. But Kevin Stepherson, Corey Holmes and Javon McKinley also are on the depth chart.

"He's important," Kelly said of Hunter, "but, you know, we've got other guys that will step in and be able to provide the kind of production necessary."

Caretaker QB: Stewart can be dangerous because he does two things well for the Wolf Pack: He can escape pressure (353 yards rushing in his last 14 games) and avoids turnovers (nine career interceptions in 22 games). His most dangerous target is fellow senior Jerico Richardson, who had a team-high four catches for 43 yards and a score last week.

The Irish are very inexperienced on defense, especially at safety -- two first-time starters in freshman Devin Studstill and former jack-of-all-trades backup Drue Tranquill. Defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder needs to see fewer mistakes than he did Sunday.

Run D vs. an area kid: Nevada halfback James Butler reached the 1,000-yard mark in 2015 and opened this year with 21 carries for 123 yards and two TDs. If the Irish don't take quality angles and finish their tackles, then Butler, the native of Wheaton, Illinois, could put up big numbers in a game Nevada coach Brian Polian admitted Butler is amped up for.

"Obviously, he had a coming out party, you know?" Kelly said. "We saw a kid that came out of nowhere and has really made a name for himself. But, you know, he's got speed, explosiveness, a guy that obviously on film you would respect right away. So, you know, they like to run the football, and it's part of who they are as a program so they always feature an explosive back, and they've got another one in him."

Stat to know: The Irish are 68-16-2 in home openers since Notre Dame Stadium opened in 1930, which was Knute Rockne's final year as coach.