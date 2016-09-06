Pregame: Notre Dame (1-1) vs. Michigan State (1-0)

SOUTH BEND — James Onwualu said he'd rather be playing under the lights at Notre Dame Stadium than in the afternoon. Fortunately for the Irish linebacker, the schedule presents him a couple of those opportunities, and one is tonight against Michigan State. The 12th-ranked Spartans (1-0) are considered one of the best teams in the Big Ten, while No. 18 Notre Dame (1-1) is still trying to recover from a season-opening loss at Texas in which its defense played poorly.

This is a tremendous opportunity for the Irish to make a statement on a national, prime-time stage, a chance to stiff-arm their naysayers and prove they still have plenty left after losing Jaylon Smith, Sheldon Day, Ronnie Stanley, KeiVarae Russell and more from last year.

Kickoff is at 7:43 p.m. Here's what to watch for:

Weather conditions: It's a beautiful day in this city, with temperatures in the 70s and clear and sunny skies. There are light winds. Weather shouldn't be a big factor.

Stop the run: The key to the game, and perhaps the key to the season, is sewing up a beleagured run defense. The Irish were vulnerable against the run in 2015, allowing in excess of 5 yards per carry, and Texas ran for 237 yards in Week 1. After a reprieve in Week 2 versus Nevada, which proved something of a cupcake opponent, Notre Dame now has to deal with the Spartans' zone running scheme. They like to use their halfbacks on outside stretch plays and typically do it as well as anyone in the nation. The Irish must remain disciplined and maintain gap integrity. If they get caught out of position, LJ Scott can power through on cutback runs.

They also must tackle better. The Texas game was sort of a joke, with some especially egregious missed tackles by the safeties.

"Tackling (was) much better (against Nevada), and trending much better," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said.

If they can't stop Scott, quarterback Tyler O'Connor could benefit from play-action passes, which fit his pro style of play.

Sleek Malik: The Spartans' big dog on defense is Malik McDowell, an early favorite for All-America honors. He usually lines up at tackle in the base defense and switches to end on passing downs. The Irish will probably have to double McDowell at times; they can't let him wreck the game. Opponents have tried but failed in big games; McDowell excelled at key moments last year against Oregon and Michigan.

Got their number: Kelly would never say this publicly, but Michigan State has always been an opponent he could game-plan for. Kelly is 3-2 against the Spartans; one of the losses came before he got to Notre Dame, and the other was in overtime. Skeptics always see the Irish as a finesse team, so this will be a good test to see if they have as much fight in them as Kelly claims. Michigan State likes to push teams around, and Kelly and the players have been talking about showing up with a little more of a nasty attitude to match that.

Stat to know: Since the start of the 2011 season, Michigan State's defense has held opponents under 100 rushing yards on 41 occasions. Only Alabama (51) has more shutdown defensive performances against the run over that span.