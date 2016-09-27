Pride, Bilal among Irish players to watch in second half

SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame is still trying to win this year, but with a 2-4 record at the midpoint, the team's decision-making should be viewed partly through the prism of what's best for 2017.

The rest of this 2016 season ought to be as much about tomorrow as it is today. These Irish are still good enough to contend for a bowl berth behind an explosive offense. But next season should carry as much weight as 2016 in the choices coach Brian Kelly makes over the last six games.

So, even with prospects such as Parker Boudreaux, Tommy Kraemer and Adetokunbo Ogundeji still on track to redshirt, there will be some important young players to watch in the second half.

1. Troy Pride Jr.: The freshman cornerback burst onto the scene two weeks ago and played 72 defensive snaps and 18 special-teams snaps in the win over Syracuse. The top of the cornerback depth chart is anything but clear-cut, with starter Shaun Crawford out for the season and No. 3 man Devin Butler suspended indefinitely. Behind veteran Cole Luke, that leaves Pride and other youngsters as the next in line.

"We played him a little too much (against Syracuse)," Kelly said of Pride. "I thought he could sustain it. I really was impressed with him. I thought we should have played him."

2. Donte Vaughn: Vaughn is 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds. He has more length than most of the cornerbacks on Notre Dame's roster. The freshman is aggressive in pursuit and a willing tackler in the run game. His ball skills are competitive, as evidenced by an interception against Duke and one pass breakup and two passes defensed on the season.

3. Asmar Bilal: The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker will try to show that the Irish should consider him highly if and when they have a need on the outside. Bilal arrived in 2015 and was one of the behind-the-scenes stars, winning Scout Team Player of the Year. Bilal has played in all six games this year, starting none, and has had 13 tackles. As part of weekly media access, the Irish made Bilal available to reporters Wednesday.

"It was a great experience (being on the scout team)," Bilal said. "What do I have to do to take the next step? I mean, I don't know how to answer that. For me, I think just plays. Making plays, you see the field more. I've just got to lock into my assignments and get it done."

4. Dexter Williams: With 48 college carries, Williams has a chance to be the backup running back to starter Josh Adams. Williams would be taking carries from Tarean Folston, who isn't the same back as he was the past three seasons because of injuries. Williams is up to 210 pounds after playing at about 195 last season as a freshman.

"He's gotten bigger and stronger and faster, but where I see it is off the field," Kelly said. "He's grown in maturity, and I think that that's translated itself on the field. He comes to practice every day with great energy and enthusiasm, and I think that has a lot to do with him being very comfortable here at Notre Dame."

5. Chase Claypool: The Irish think they have a long-term cornerstone player in Claypool but don't know what position he will play. Wide receiver, perhaps. Maybe tight end. Or linebacker might be the most effective spot for him. So far the 6-4, 220-pound freshman from Canada, a fixture on special teams, has seven tackles, one carry for 9 yards and two catches for 39 yards.

"Yeah, Chase has grown up a lot," starting wide receiver Torii Hunter Jr. said. "I didn't know how much of a factor he would play in this year, but he's definitely stepped up a lot. He's still got some learning to do, but he definitely has playmaking ability down the field. And he's also helped out a lot on special teams. He's definitely been a high-energy guy for us."