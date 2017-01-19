Receiver recruit picks Notre Dame

Four-star recruit Micah Jones, a wide receiver at Warren Township High School in Gurnee, Illinois, gave a verbal commmitment Friday to play at Notre Dame beginning in 2018.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, Jones caught 22 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns as a junior. He is rated a top-200 prospect nationally by Rivals and a top-300 recruit by 247Sports.