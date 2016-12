Report: Denbrock leaving Irish staff

Notre Dame associate head coach Mike Denbrock is leaving to become offensive coordinator at Cincinnati, Sports Illustrated reported early Wednesday morning, citing an unnamed source.

Denbrock, who starting in 2012 has coached the Irish wide receivers, was tied with linebackers coach Mike Elston for the longest-tenured member of Brian Kelly's coaching staff. Previously, Denbrock coached the tight ends and was offensive coordinator in 2014.

If Denbrock indeed goes to Cincinnati, he would work for Ohio State defensive coordinator Luke Fickell, announced two weeks ago as the Bearcats' next head coach.