Report: Irish bring back Polian as special-teams boss

A familiar face might be returning to oversee Notre Dame's special teams.

Brian Polian, who coached the Irish's special teams under Charlie Weis, is coming back to South Bend to do the same for Brian Kelly, Irish Illustrated reported Friday, citing unnamed sources.

Polian is coming off four years as Nevada's head coach. He left the Wolf Pack last month after the end of their season, the parting officially described as mutual.

Weis was the Notre Dame coach from 2005-09, and Polian had oversight of special teams in each of those seasons while also working with defensive backs in 2005 and linebackers in '06 and '07.

After finishing 104th in the nation in ESPN's special-teams efficiency rankings, the Irish reportedly parted ways with special-teams coordinator Scott Booker Tuesday.