Report: Irish hiring Elko as D-coordinator

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has found his man, Sports Illustrated reports.

Wake Forest defensive coordinator Mike Elko is finalizing a contract to serve in the same position with the Irish, SI guru Pete Thamel said today, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

Elko is in his third season as the Demon Deacons' defensive coordinator. They went 6-6 this year and play Temple in the upcoming Military Bowl in part due to a defense that ranked 20th in the country allowing just 21.8 points per game.

Kelly fired defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder in September after the Irish's 1-3 start. Defensive analyst Greg Hudson finished the season as interim coordinator.

Irish linebackers coach Mike Elston is believed to be the only other candidate Kelly has interviewed, other than Elko, who also has five seasons of experience coordinating Bowling Green's defense.