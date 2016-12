Reports: Booker out as Irish special-teams coordinator

Notre Dame special-teams coordinator Scott Booker won't return in 2017, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

While the Irish did not immediately confirm Irish Illustrated and ESPN reports regarding Booker, who also coaches their tight ends, multiple players posted messages about him on Twitter.

"Coach Booker is one of the main reason (sic) I even came to ND," defensive end Isaac Rochell wrote. "Great recruiter and great person!"

Return man C.J. Sanders tweeted he has "much love" for Booker, who just completed his fifth season serving the Irish in those roles.

A subpar special-teams performance in 2016 contributed to speculation about Booker's future. Notre Dame finished 104th in ESPN's special-teams efficiency rankings for the 128-team Football Bowl Subdivision.

After the 4-8 season, Irish coach Brian Kelly promised "everything is on the table" regarding what staff changes he might need to make.