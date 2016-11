Tillery apologizes for actions against USC

Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery issued an apology Monday night on his Twitter account for his actions during Saturday's 45-27 loss at Southern California.

Television cameras showed Tillery shoving a foot against USC's Aca'Cedric Ware and Zach Banner at the end of separate plays in which Ware and Banner ended up flat on their backs.

"I want to take full responsibility for my actions," Tillery wrote. "I am truly sorry. I acted in a way that was out of character for me. What I displayed in those two instances were (sic) completely unbecoming and not indicative of the kind of person I am. I want to especially apologize to Aca'Cedric, Zach, their families and anyone else affected by what I did. I assure you I will learn and grow from this moment and become a better man because of it."

Banner replied on his Twitter account.

"Mistakes happen, bro," Banner wrote. "I'm good, Ced's good. You earned my respect from your apology."