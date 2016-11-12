Top-ranked Notre Dame women beat TCU

SOUTH BEND — Arike Ogunbowale scored 19 points as No. 1 Notre Dame pulled away to a 92-59 victory over TCU on Saturday.

The Irish (6-0) used a decisive third quarter to put away the pesky Horned Frogs. Leading 49-47 midway through the third, Notre Dame finished the quarter on a 17-3 run to take control.

TCU, which shot 13 of 24 (54 percent) in the first half, went the final 5:24 of the third quarter without a basket, going 0 for 8 from the field in that span. The Irish took a 66-50 lead into the fourth quarter and continued to pull away.

Brianna Turner, Notre Dame's third-leading scorer, played only 4 minutes and scored just two points in the first half because of foul trouble, and the Horned Frogs matched the Irish with 16 points in the paint in the opening half. Turner finished with 18 points, hitting 7 of 10 from the field.

Ogunbowale hit 5 of 6 3-point attempts and had seven rebounds.

AJ Alix topped the Horned Frogs (4-1) with 16 points.

Notre Dame built a 22-15 lead before the Horned Frogs inched closer. TCU actually had a chance to take a lead in the first half but its possession was wiped out by an offensive foul and the Irish took a 37-34 lead to the locker room.

TCU connected on 13 of 24 (54 percent) from the field in the first half while Notre Dame was limited to 13 of 33 (39 percent). The Horned Frogs finished 21 of 48 (44 percent) while Notre Dame hit 33 of 71 (46 percent).

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs suffered their first loss after starting the season 4-0 for the first time since 2008. TCU dropped to 0-10 all-time against No. 1-ranked teams.

NOTRE DAME: Hot starts are nothing new to the Irish. Notre Dame started 7-0 last season before falling to UConn and began the previous campaign 8-0 before losing to the Huskies. In 2013-14, Notre Dame went 37-0 before losing to UConn in the national championship game.

UP NEXT

TCU: The Horned Frogs play their second straight against a team from Indiana when they host Butler on Wednesday. It begins a stretch of six home games in a seven-game span.

NOTRE DAME: The Irish travel to Iowa to face the Hawkeyes on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.