Notre Dame forward Brianna Turner (11) grabs the rebound over Toledo guard Olivia Cunningham (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Notre Dame guard Marina Mabrey (3) shoots on Toledo guard Mariella Santucci (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Notre Dame guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) dribbles defended by Toledo guard Jay-Ann Bravo-Harriott (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Notre Dame guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) shoots defended by Toledo guard Jay-Ann Bravo-Harriott (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
December 18, 2016 4:48 PM
Turner leads No. 2 Notre Dame women past Toledo
ASSOCIATED PRESS
TOLEDO, Ohio — Brianna Turner had 16 of her 26 points in the first half to lead No. 2 Notre Dame to an 85-68 victory over Toledo on Sunday.
Turner shot 11 for 13 from the field and also had eight rebounds. Marina Mabre added 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting for the Irish (10-1).
Jay-Anne Bravo-Hariott scored 23 points to lead the Rockets (8-2), and Kaayla McIntyre added 13 points..
Notre Dame, playing for the first time in 10 days due to final exams and not allowed to practice during that stretch, didn't take long to get back into the flow.
Toledo scored the first five points of the game on Bravo-Hariott's 3-pointer and Mikaela Boyd's field goal, but it was all Irish after that. Notre Dame scored the next eight points, taking the lead on Lindsay Allen's layup with 6:31 remaining, and never trailed again.
Notre Dame won its first game back after exams for the 21st straight season.
The outcome wasn't quite as lopsided as Notre Dame's 74-39 win over Toledo last season, but it was equally dominant. When Mabrey hit a jumper with 1:26 left in the opening quarter, the Irish led 17-7 and Toledo never pulled within single digits again.
Notre Dame's only loss this season was a 72-61 defeat against No. 1 Connecticut on Dec. 7. The Irish have now won 13 consecutive games on the road, while the Rockets dropped to 4-1 at home this season.
BIG PICTURE:
Notre Dame: The Irish used their speed and tenacity to beat the Rockets, winning the turnover battle 27-16
Toledo: Both of the Rockets' losses this season have come against top-10 opposition, though the first setback was much closer — 75-73 to then-No. 8 UCLA in the final of the Cancun Challenge on Nov. 25.
INJURED IRISH
Notre Dame freshman Jackie Young was out of the lineup for the second straight game due to an ankle injury suffered when the Irish lost to Connecticut. Erin Boley, who picked up some of Young's minutes, scored nine points.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: The Irish stay in the area, heading to the Breslin Center Tuesday to meet Michigan State, the third game in a six-game road trip. Notre Dame doesn't play at home again until Jan. 5 against Wake Forest.
Toledo: The Rockets, off to their best start since opening 12-1 in 2012-13, host Detroit Mercy on Wednesday. .