Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw, center, speaks to her players after play was stopped due to a power outage during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisiana Lafayette, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Notre Dame forward Brianna Turner (11) falls on Louisiana Lafayette forward Simone Fields (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Notre Dame forward Erin Boley (22) and teammates huddle after play was stopped due to a power outage during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisiana Lafayette , Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
November 22, 2016 10:46 PM
UPDATE: No. 1 Notre Dame moves game after power outage
ASSOCIATED PRESS
HOUSTON — In one of the most bizarre scenarios imaginable at a major sporting event, top-ranked Notre Dame and Louisiana-Lafayette are switching venues in the middle of their game due to a power outage.
The teams were playing at the Campbell Center when a power outage caused a long delay in the second quarter on Tuesday night. After calling around to local schools, the rest of the contest will resume at Rice University, about 30 minutes away from the original venue. The teams will pick up where they left off, with 2:38 left in the second quarter and the Irish up 38-17.
The game was stopped when the lights in the arena shut off and a couple flashes of light could be seen behind loading dock doors in the corner of the arena. Emergency lights came on in the arena soon after.
Both teams were sent to the locker rooms with several pops and flashes heard and seen intermittently.
Rice's arena was available as the women's team played Grand Canyon on Tuesday night. With the game set to resume at Rice at 10 p.m., fans were told they weren't allowed to attend, leaving the teams playing in an empty arena.
The game was a homecoming for Notre Dame junior forward Brianna Turner, who played high school basketball south of Houston. McGraw had tried to get some of the local schools to play the Irish, but couldn't pull it off, forcing the Hall of Fame coach to play a neutral site game against the Ragin' Cajuns.
The team had dinner at Turner's house Monday night.