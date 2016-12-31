Water issues force postponement, move of UNC-Notre Dame game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The game between No. 12 North Carolina and No. 20 Notre Dame scheduled for Saturday in Chapel Hill has been postponed a day and moved to Greensboro due to a water shortage.

In a news release Friday evening, UNC said the game — originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday — would be played at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The postponement comes after the water system supplying the Chapel Hill campus and surrounding area instructed its 20,000 customers not to drink or use the water due to critically low supplies, brought on by a water-main break and the shutdown of a treatment plant.

This is UNC's second postponement in nine games. Last month, an ice storm led UNC to push its home game against rival North Carolina State back a day.

------

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

------

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP--Top25