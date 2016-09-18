Will Notre Dame even make a bowl game?

SOUTH BEND — With eight games remaining in the regular season, it is valid to wonder if Notre Dame will miss out on a bowl game one year after nearly reaching the College Football Playoff.

The feeling around this team is dark, as if a long shadow was cast over the facilities. Irish coach Brian Kelly said it best: When you're 1-3 at Notre Dame, everybody's job is in jeopardy.

The Irish's first two losses were frustrating. And they took their problems seriously. But they still had that sense of, "Oh man, we lost to Texas and Michigan State, both good teams, and if just one or two things had gone differently in each of those games we could be 3-0."

But Saturday's 38-35 home loss to Duke? That was downright disturbing.

It was disturbing because Duke had just lost to Northwestern. It was disturbing because Notre Dame's defense performed so poorly that defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder lost his job a day later. And it was disturbing most of all because Kelly blasted his team for not playing with passion on the heels of a week in which he'd preached the need for a "sense of urgency."

So, now what?

From here, the Irish need to go 5-3 to get to the 6-6 finish the NCAA asks for bowl eligibility. It's going to be tough. Most of the teams Notre Dame will face the rest of the way have at least respectable offenses.

Kelly would seem to have too talented a roster to drop out of the bowl picture, but the Irish will know more about their fate in two weeks. They play Syracuse on Saturday in New Jersey and travel to North Carolina State the following weekend. A loss to Syracuse or North Carolina State could lead to a 2-5 start Kelly probably wouldn't be able to overcome.

In the end, Kelly should be able to put together a good enough offense and defense to get to six or seven wins, but he has to fix Notre Dame's problems quickly. So hold your breath. There are no guarantees this team even reaches a bowl game, amazingly.

Here's a quick look at the Irish's remaining opponents:

Saturday at Syracuse (2-2): The defensively challenged Orange have a quarterback named Eric Dungey who leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in passing yards, attempts and completions and has thrown nine touchdown passes.

Oct. 8 at North Carolina State (2-1): The Wolfpack haven't played anybody yet but were picked to finish fourth in the ACC's seven-team Atlantic Division. This is one of only two true road games left for the Irish.

Oct. 15 vs. Stanford (3-0): The seventh-ranked team in the nation. Some guy named Christian McCaffrey. Good luck with that.

Oct. 29 vs. Miami (3-0): Coming off a bye will help, as the Irish have two weeks to prepare for coach Mark Richt, who had nine seasons of 10 or more wins at Georgia. In his first season on South Beach, Richt has the Hurricanes ranked No. 14 in the country.

Nov. 5 vs. Navy (3-0): If the Irish can apply last year's blueprint for stopping the triple-option offense, they should win easily.

Nov. 12 vs. Army (3-1): This has been a remarkably one-sided series. The Irish are 38-8-4, their last loss coming in 1958. Since then, they've taken 14 in a row, having scored at least 30 points eight times.

Nov. 19 vs. Virginia Tech (3-1): Jerod Evans has been an impressive quarterback. He has 13 TD passes and just one interception.

Nov. 26 at Southern California (1-3): The Irish and Trojans will bring two of the nation's more compelling soap operas into the same stadium. USC will be wheezing toward the finish under first-year coach Clay Helton, who wore the interim tag when he lost at Notre Dame Stadium last fall. Still, of their eight remaining games, this is the one, on paper, the Irish appear most likely to lose.