Active leadership involves embracing failure, facing the unknown

Rarely a day goes by that I don't receive notifications from Twitter. Some are as simple as alerting me that someone tweeted some undescribed photo. Other notifications briefly describe what someone tweeted or retweeted.

It's not that often the notifications motivate me to pull up the Twitter app on my mobile devices. I guess that means I really should adjust my alert settings, but I figure I can always ignore what doesn't intrigue me. And occasionally, the notifications lead to thought-provoking tweets. Thursday was one of those days.

The Twitter notifications indicated at least a couple people I follow were tweeting with the hashtag #CoActive

I also searched on that hashtag and found some good thoughts. Here's one:

"The more we can embrace failure, the more we will be able to open to it and the more confident and resilient we will become."

Plenty of leadership coaches say the fear of failure stymies creativity and innovation. It may not be a comfortable, pleasant place, particularly when the failure is public, but it can be a learning experience. The problem isn't failing, but being immobilized by it. Sometimes discerning what to do is a direct result of knowing what doesn't work -- or failing.

Some of the Co-Active tweets, as the one about embracing failure, are connected to @CTI_Coaches, a San Francisco-based institute that provides training and certification in leadership coaching and development and "workplace relationship agility."

Two of the institute's co-founders are Karen and Henry Kimsey-House. They're the authors of “Co-Active Leadership: Five Ways to Lead,” which I wrote about in September last year when the book was released.

The varying leadership styles they described in the book include leaders who lead in front, offering guidance and inspiration, and those who lead from behind, offering support and encouragement to others. Their theory is that everyone, in some way, is a leader.

One tweet from the last week in August with the #Co-Active hashtag was presented as the quote of the day from Shift Happens, which focuses on workshops and coaching for at-risk youth.

"When someone is walking beside us," the tweet said, "we have more courage to walk into the unknown and to risk the dark and messy places in our journey."

Dark, messy: Uncomfortable. Less daunting, though, when you know you have someone in your corner -- or, taking the journey alongside you.