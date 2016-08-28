Ask, listen to build engagement, leadership confidence

Asking questions is hard.

OK, so it's not really hard. I'm a journalist. That's what we do. A friend of mine taking note of my frequently inquisitive tendency recently told me I'm like the FBI.

So the hard part in leadership roles has been knowing when to ask questions, how many to ask at any given time, and understanding how they may be perceived.

Some people could be offended if you ask a series of questions, perhaps because they feel you doubt their intelligence or ability to think strategically or comprehensively. They might also be overwhelmed by what needs to be addressed or happen, based on the questions.

Hopefully, more frequently, questions can be welcomed as guidance for better end results.

It's all about engagement.

A "RemarkableTV" leadership podcast via email in late August from Kevin Eikenberry suggested that asking questions is an art, but it can help you master the art of conversation. His tips:

* Ask curiously. You can't just go through the motions, but the person you're talking to has to feel like you really value their answer.

* Ask expectantly. Phrase the question to make it clear you expect a person to have an answer; it's more likely they'll engage.

* Ask in a different way. Sometimes you have to rephrase because people don't understand what you meant.

* Ask... and then shut up. Eikenberry suggests avoiding long preambles. Ouch. I'm guilty. I'm big on context, so I often feel compelled to provide some before asking a question.

But as much as I'm big on context, I'm also often looking for efficiencies and to expedite -- getting to the bottom line. Asking questions seems to require more time for the back-and-forth exchanges questions set up. But it can be helpful in coaching and guiding rather than quickly responding with what you think as a leader. In the past month since I listened to Eikenberry's podcast on asking questions, it's caused me to pause in several conversations after I started to offer my initial thoughts.

Though none of these conversations have been in meetings, the process reminds me of what author Cameron Herold, whose book I mentioned last week, suggests. He cautions leaders about dominating meetings, but suggests they be last to speak to encourage more confidence in others.

If questions are then viewed as an investment, than I think it follows that there could be valuable dividends.